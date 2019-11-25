She’s been a judge, a dancer, and now Michelle Visage wants to head to the East End and join the BBC1 soap...

One of this year’s biggest Strictly Come Dancing stars, Michelle Visage, is apparently desperate to play a role in EastEnders!

In fact, the RuPaul’s Drag Race icon has revealed that she’s a big fan of EastEnders, and she considers herself to be “Kat Slater’s American cousin”.

During an interview with Good Housekeeping, Michelle said she “loves everything” about the UK and could see herself on the much-loved soap as a Slater.

We’re sure that Michelle was excited to see the real life Kat Slater, Jessie Wallace, taking to Twitter to echo the star’s desire to come on the soap. She wrote, “I believe this too!”

If that wasn’t good enough, former EastEnders boss dropped a very exciting behind the scenes story, revealing that he’d tried to make the pairing happen.

He wrote, “We discussed it – but then I left! Michelle Visage and Jessie Wallace together? QUEEN”.

As much as everyone was routing for Michelle to nail Strictly Come Dancing, now that she’s out of the competition, perhaps she has time to strut into Albert Square?

Michelle Visage sadly left the Strictly Come Dancing competition last week, becoming the eighth celebrity to leave the competition. She defended her choice of routine following her exit, telling fans that “Voguing is dancing”.

It seems that fans are keen to see this potential crossover, with many taking to Jessie’s Twitter to share their thoughts about the star joining EastEnders.

One wrote, “Bring it on. How wonderful”.

Another added, “This would be epic it has to happen”.

A third made a hilarious reference to Michelle’s Strictly performance, writing, “This definitely NEEDS to happen. Can we also engineer a way to get you both vogueing down Bridge Street in 17th Century dress?”

Perhaps if there’s enough demand for it, we’ll see Michelle Visage and Jessie Wallace going head-to-head in the Queen Vic in the near future.

We’re not sure about you, but we’d definitely love to see that happen!