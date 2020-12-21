Bill might have won the glitter ball - but who came second and third?

Strictly Come Dancing has sadly come to an end for another year after a spectacular series that has been brightening our weekend evenings since the autumn.

Lots of fans were thrilled that Bill Bailey and his dance partner Oti Mabuse were crowned the winners of 2020… but many were left wondering where the other finalists came in the running for the glitter ball trophy.

Maisie Smith and her dance partner Gorka Marquez, HRVY and Janette Manrara, and Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer were also all in this year’s final.

More: The best Christmas films to watch this festive season and when they’re on TV

All four couples performed brilliantly on the night, with many dances scoring perfect tens from the judges.

But sadly for Strictly Come Dancing fans, we won’t find out any time soon who took second place, or even third.

Despite publishing the final votes as percentages when Strictly first started, in more recent years this tradition has been stopped.

The BBC has said that they won’t be publishing the voting figures for the final because of the fear it would affect the way people vote for the show in the future.

The mystery remains

In a statement the BBC told The Sun: “We invite you to vote for the dancers that you liked the best, based on their performance in each show and during the series.

“Releasing voting figures could affect the way that people vote, and also have an impact on the participants.

“We therefore do not disclose the exact voting figures.”

But before the glitter and sparkle of Strictly fades too much, we have still got a Christmas special to look forward to.

Strictly: The Christmas Countdown will air on Christmas Day, reminding us of the 25 most memorable dances in the history of the show.

Tune in to Strictly: The Christmas Countdown on Christmas Day at 4.45pm on BBC One.