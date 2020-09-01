Strictly Come Dancing reveal first three celebs including Caroline Quentin

Men Behaving Badly star, The Wanted's Max George and former American footballer Jason Bell will be taking part in Strictly 2020

Strictly Come Dancing has announced the first three stars who’ll be taking part in this year’s series.

Jonathan Creek and Men Behaving Badly actress Caroline Quentin, The Wanted singer Max George and ex NFL player Jason Bell have been officially confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Caroline is also well know to TV audiences for her parts in Blue Murder, Kiss Me Kate and Life Begins.

“I am thrilled and terrified in equal measure to be taking part,” she reveals.

Meanwhile, Max will be aiming to match his bandmate Jay McGuiness, who won Strictly in 2015. Last year’s series was won by former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher.

Max says: “Buzzing to be on Strictly this year. Not really one for the dance floor, but I take a lot of comfort in the fact that Jay McGuiness set The Wanted’s bar so low…”

Also announced is Jason, a former NFL player who has been seen on the BBC’s NFL Show.

Jason says: “Strictly is the epitome of British television and this year, more than ever, I’m so proud and humbled to be participating. Strictly was the first show I ever watched when I moved to the UK and I’m a massive fan.

“My 6 year-old daughter never got the chance to see me run out on the field at an NFL game but she is very excited about me taking to the dance floor. I hope I can do her proud.”

The names were announced on The One Show, with the remaining contestants being revealed shortly.

Strictly fans of course will just be pleased the series is on at all. The BBC confirmed earlier this year that it will be back although it will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

The show will be back on BBC1 in October and the big question is who can win the series this time?