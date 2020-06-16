Is Jade heading to Strictly?

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall could be one of the stars lined up to compete in the 2020 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The South Shields pop star, who rose to fame when she and Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jesy Nelson won The X Factor in 2011, is one of the latest celebs tipped to be taking part in the upcoming series of the BBC dance contest.

According to betting agent Coral, the odds of the pint sized songstress taking part in Strictly 2020 are 2-1.

Coral’s Harry Aitkenhead said, “There’s lots of rumours flying around now about who will line up on the next series of Strictly and we think Jade would be a huge hit.

“We’ve slashed the odds on it happening to just 2-1.”

Despite her predicted popularity on the programme, Jade’s rep has denied that she is taking part.

However, with Strictly bosses still fighting to make sure the show can go ahead in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, the famous faces learning to ballroom dance won’t be confirmed until at least mid-August, so there’s still time for Jade to sign up.

This comes after it was reported that the Strictly dancing professionals will self-isolate for two weeks and begin learning routines at home to prepare for big group numbers.

It is thought that the larger routines performed by the experts will be filmed in advance and spread across the upcoming series, in order to minimise the amount of crew needed on set during the live shows, if they make it to our screens in the autumn.

There’s also rumours that BBC bosses will scrap the live studio audience for the new series in order to comply with social distancing rules.

BBC’s director of content Charlotte Moore has assured fans that the glitzy show can still be just as great with an empty studio.

“People think if it is a shiny floor it needs an audience and I don’t think that’s necessarily true,” she said.

“When you look at something like Drag Race which is a big shiny floor talent competition with all sorts of catwalks, singing, dancing, impressions – it never has an audience.

“The audience is the four judges and I don’t think it suffers from that at all. I think it is a brilliant show. I think inevitably things are going to change!”