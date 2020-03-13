Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton has revealed his first new role since quitting the BBC show.

The professional dancer, who announced last week that he would not be returning to the BBC competition for the next series, has signed up to play the lead role in the 2020/2021 UK & Ireland tour of Baz Luhrmann’s Strictly Ballroom the Musical.

Kevin, who won Strictly Come Dancing back in 2018 with now-girlfriend journalist Stacey Dooley, will be playing protagonist Scott Hastings in the musical, which will be directed by another Strictly star, judge Craig Revel Horwood.

“I’m beyond excited to be finally fulfilling a lifelong ambition to play Scott Hastings in Strictly Ballroom The Musical,” said Kevin of the exciting new role.

“When I was 10 years old, I first watched the movie that would become my favourite film of all time. This is my dream role. Plus I get to work with Craig Revel Horwood again!

“I really can’t wait to don the golden jacket and waltz all over the UK from September this year in what’s set to be an incredible show!”

The news of Kevin’s new role comes just days after the dancer confirmed that he would leaving the popular show, writing in a statement, ‘The past 7 years have been some of the most wonderful years of my life.

“I am grateful to the BBC and Strictly Come Dancing for giving me the opportunity to have been a part of something truly special.

“Since first being called ‘Kevin From Grimsby’ by Sir Bruce Forsyth in 2013 I have experienced the highs of 5 finals, winning a Guinness World record on It Takes Two, the Strictly Arena tour glitterball and then the ultimate of winning the 2018 series with Stacey Dooley.

“After finishing last series with the Children In Need trophy and the Christmas Special I want to leave on a high and have therefore decided the time has come to move on and focus on other areas of my life and career.

“I want to thank all of the pros for inspiring me every day as well as all of my celebrity partners. The whole team behind the scenes have made always made the Strictly family what it is and the loveliest show to work for”.