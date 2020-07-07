Strictly Come Dancing makes big change to this year’s line-up

Strictly Come Dancing recently revealed that they would definitely be coming back to screens this year.

Despite the hiccups that the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown have caused in the world of TV production, Strictly Come Dancing will be returning to screens later this year.

But as expected, it is likely to be coming back with the some major changes to the format.

Many changes have been rumoured for this year’s show, including a reduction in the line-up, dancing couple’s to quarantine together and a change in schedule.

But another change that has been suggested, which has nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic, is a change in the line-up when it comes to same-sex couples.

According to the Sun, this year could see two same-sex couples, one male couple and one woman couple.

“This is another intriguing twist in the journey,” a source told them.

“Everyone assumed producers would simply pair gay pro Johannes Radebe with a male celebrity but they felt that was too obvious. Then there was a suggestion they would opt to put two women together.

“But nobody expected having pairings of both genders.”

Another insider had previously suggested the change, telling the Sun that it was prompted by ITV show Dancing on Ice’s first same-sex pairing between Steps star Ian ‘H’ Watkins and skating professional Matt Evers.

“The plan to introduce a same-sex couple was made after ITV took the plunge,” an insider previously revealed.

“Many of Strictly’s stars have called on producers to cast a same-sex couple for the past few years and it’s been decided this will be the year.”

The source also referred to Strictly’s decision last year to pair Johannes with fellow professional dancer Graziano Di Prima for a dance routine, adding, “Johannes made history with Graziano in the last series by becoming the first same-sex dancers to perform and he’s made no secret of how keen he’d be to take on the role.”