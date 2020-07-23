Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse has revealed the show’s new safety measures...

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing will be coming back to screens with its new series later this year.

After months of the country being in lockdown and film and TV productions across the world being put on hold, speculation was high over whether Strictly would even be airing this year.

And the production team confirmed last month that the show will be returning this autumn, with some changes in place in order to keep dancers and crew safe throughout the coronavirus crisis.

Naturally, fans have been curious about the changes that have been proposed, with many speculating that dancers may have to quarantine together.

And professional dancer Oti Mabuse has revealed that quarantining will go ahead, as she spoke to Christine Lampard on Lorraine this morning.

“With everything happening, we’ve had to adjust and adapt to these interesting times,” said Oti.

“We will all be quarantining because I think for most productions, health and safety is the most important thing,” she continued.

“All the pros will be quarantining to make sure we’re all fit and safe to do the show”.

We still don’t know whether celebrity contestants will have to quarantine but it sounds like the professional dancers definitely will be.

Speaking out on the upcoming series, which is expected air a little bit later this year, a BBC spokesperson said in an official statement, “The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”