Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse shares exciting news about next role

Oti's heading on her first tour

Oti Mabuse has shared exciting news about her next role.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer took to her social media pages to reveal that for her next dancing role she will be going on tour.

The TV star won the last series of the BBC dancing competition alongside celebrity partner Kelvin Fletcher, who is best known for playing Andy Sugden in ITV soap Emmerdale.

And now the dancer, whose sister Motsi works as a judge on Strictly Come Dancing, has lets fans know about her new tour that will be taking place next year.

Sharing a poster on Instagram revealing the details of all of each of the shows, Oti wrote, ‘‘A dream come true! I’m so excited to announce my first ever tour I AM HERE is coming in 2021. It’s been an amazing journey to this point and I can’t wait to share it with you and you enjoy it.”

For any fans who want to buy tickets for the tour, Oti revealed that tickets went on sale online today.

“Strictly Come Dancing and the Greatest Dancer reigning champion Oti Mabuse is creating a show like no other in 2021,” reads the website.

“Prepare for a night of electrifying choreography as Oti is joined by some of the world’s greatest dancers and the West End’s finest singers and musicians.

“OTI MABUSE – I AM HERE is a whirlwind celebration of the influences and inspirations that took her on a journey from growing up in South Africa to following her dream.

“From mesmerising Jives and pumping Sambas to South Africa’s exhilarating Kwaito, this is an explosive night of dance and music that will set your heart racing.”

Oti also recently revealed that she will be appearing in a new dancing show for CBeebies.

To keep kids entertained during lockdown, the professional dancer has been filming Oti’s Boogie Beebies from her home.

“Boogie Beebies is the perfect start to any pre-schoolers day with fun, energetic and simple routines suitable for all abilities,” said Oti. “I can’t wait for children and grown-ups to take part in the dances and join me on CBeebies for a morning boogie”.