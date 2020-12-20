The professional dancer had been living away from home since the series started...

Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez has finally made his long-awaited return home after 78 days away from his girlfriend, Gemma Atkinson and their daughter, Mia.

The professional dancer, who was paired with Maisie Smith in the competition this year has been living away from his family since joining the Strictly bubble earlier this year.

The show, which started back in October, was put under strict social distancing rules in a bid to make the series work under government guidelines.

Making sacrifices

This means that the professional dancers have been living separately from their families, a huge sacrifice that they have had to make to ensure the show went ahead.

But after spending so much time away from his daughter, Mia, who was born in July last year, Gorka has finally got to give her the cuddle he has been dreaming of for months.

The dancer shared an emotional picture on social media, revealing the moment he finally arrived home…

Gemma has been watching Gorka’s Strictly journey from home, sharing pictures of Mia dancing along to her daddy’s routines.

The final

Gorka and EastEnders star Maisie got to last night’s final of Strictly Come Dancing, and scored highly for all three of their dances.

The pair relived their Samba from week one after the judges picked that for them to dance again, and then went on to share their Showdance with the nation.

Their final dance, which was the Couple’s Choice, they danced their fabulous Quickstep again.

However, when the public votes came in, it was Bill Bailey and his partner Oti Mabuse who were crowned winners of Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

While Strictly Come Dancing might be over for another year, there is still some more Strictly magic to look forward to on Christmas Day.

Strictly: The Christmas Countdown will be aired at 4.45pm on Christmas Day bringing us the 25 most memorable dances from since the show started.