Strictly Come Dancing tour has a NEW date due to coronavirus

Strictly Come Dancing - The Professionals 2020 UK Tour has been postponed for a year

Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals 2020 UK Tour, originally scheduled for this summer, has been affected by the coronavirus.

But the good news is that it hasn’t been cancelled, and will take place in 2021 instead. Strictly Come Dancing pro Luba Mushtuk spoke about the news on Twitter.

She wrote, “On a positive note, it’s not cancelled and it’s still going to happen ! We just all have to wait a little longer !!!

“Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals 2020 UK Tour now scheduled for May and June of 2021!!! Looking forward to see you all then !!!”

Alongside this, she shared an official statement from the Strictly Come Dancing tour.

It confirmed, “We have been able to reschedule the tour to May and June 2021 and we look forward to celebrating the return of Strictly Come Dancing – The Professionals with you then.”

New tour dates can be found on the official tour website. The tour will now kick off on Friday 7th May 2021 in Brighton.

It ends on Friday 4th June in Edinburgh, and all dates between then can be checked via the site.

The tour is taking place in cities all over the UK.

The statement goes on to say, “Patrons will be contacted directly via the point of purchase to discuss ticket exchange into the new dates, or the option of receiving a full refund.”

“Please bear with your local venue/ticket agent whilst they work through this process as they are are managing a large volume of bookings at this time.”

Even though it feels like ages away, we’re sure Strictly Come Dancing fans will be pleased to know that the show is still going on a year later.