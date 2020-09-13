EastEnders star Maisie Smith is favourite to win this year's dancing competition...

It won’t be long before we find out which celebrities are set to be paired up with which professional dancers for the new series of Strictly Come Dancing.

But there is one celebrity who seems to already be at the top of the list when it comes to the male dancers.

Before she has even set foot on the dance floor for this series of Strictly, EastEnders actress Maisie Smith is hot favourite to lift the glitter ball trophy.

The actress appeared in the Children In Need Strictly Come Dancing special last year and was partnered with professional dancer, Kevin Clifton.

The pair went on to lift the glitter ball trophy after Maisie proved acting wasn’t the only talent she has been gifted with.

But it’s not just her fancy footwork that has made Maisie the one all the male dancers apparently want to be partnered with.

Maisie’s fan following…

She also has a huge fan base thanks to her popular character in EastEnders.

Maisie is better known to soap fans as Walford’s Tiffany Butcher, and has been in the soap since she was a little girl.

Maisie also has a huge following on social media platform TikTok, where she attracts thousands of fans with her videos.

A source has told The Sun: “All the male pros really want to partner with her, not just because she is young and fit, but she’s also proven herself to be a brilliant dancer.

“She has a massive fan following, which often ensures contestants get far in the competition.”

Strictly Come Dancing 2020

There has been much speculation about Strictly Come Dancing this year as social distancing restrictions have thrown the show into jeopardy.

Thankfully the show is going ahead as normal, but with a few changes this year.

Not only will judge Bruno Tonioli be absent due to travel restrictions from America, but the series will also be sightly shorter than usual.

