Strictly Come Dancing bosses working to save show

Strictly Come Dancing bosses are trying to work out how the show can go ahead on BBC1 this autumn.

With the production of soaps halted, the famous summer series of Love Island cancelled and filming for new shows being done in lockdown, Strictly Come Dancing fans are worried about the fate of this year’s series of the dance contest.

With social distancing measures meaning that prep for the physically demanding competition could be in jeopardy, it’s been reported that BBC bosses are considering getting celebrity contestants and pro ballroom dancers to being quarantining together.

BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore has revealed that producers are busy thinking of ways to get the smash hit show on our screens for later this year.

“We’re looking at how that would work. Could you quarantine people? Can we test everyone before filming? There’s a lot of work being done. It’s a big task,” she told The Times.

Charlotte also explained that the idea of scrapping the energy-filled studio audience during the live shows is being toyed with.

“When you look at something like RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is a big shiny floor talent competition with all sorts of catwalks, singing, dancing, impressions – it never has an audience.

“The audience is the four judges and I don’t think it suffers from that at all. I think it is a brilliant show!”

This comes after Strictly judge Shirley Ballas assured fans that there is lots being done to try and get the glam and glittery programme to go ahead.

Speaking to This Morning hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, the former dancing professional said, “Of course you definitely don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, but I know they will definitely do everything in their power, if it’s conceivably possible, they will get that show on the air by September.

“Fingers crossed, if everyone self-isolates and we all do what we’re supposed to do then there’s no reason why we shouldn’t be up and running by the end of the year.”