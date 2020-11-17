Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for week five

Can Bill really win Strictly?!

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed that favourite to win Bill Bailey will be dancing to Frank Sinatra next.

As all the songs and dances were revealed for week five of Strictly Come Dancing 2020, it was announced that Bill and Oti will be performing an American Smooth to the Sinatra classic I’ve Got You Under My Skin.

With just eight remaining couples left, the comedian has emerged as a massive favourite to become the 2020 champion.

Meanwhile, pre Strictly favourite Maisie Smith will be dancing a Salsa with Gorka to Better When I’m Dancing by Meghan Trainor.

Maisie surprisingly found herself in the bottom two last weekend when Max George and Dianne Buswell departed.

She knows she needs to really impress the judges this Saturday if she’s to stand a realistic chance of winning.

Ranvir and Giovanni will be dancing an Argentine tango to When Doves Cry by Prince.

Clara and Aljaz will be doing the Samba to That’s The Way (I Like It) by KC And The Sunshine Band.

HRVY, now second favourite behind Bill, is tangoing with Janette to Golden by Harry Styles.

Jamie and Karen will be dancing a Couple’s Choice to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) by C+C Music Factory.

Caroline and Johannes will performing a Cha Cha to Rescue Me by Fontella Bass.

And, not forgetting, JJ & Amy will doing the Quickstep to For Once in My Life by Stevie Wonder.

Strictly continues on BBC1 on Saturday night at 7.15pm.

Sunday’s results show is on BBC1 at 7.25pm (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).