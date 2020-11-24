Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for week six

Who will top the leaderboard this week?

Strictly Come Dancing songs for Saturday night have been revealed and we’re already on countdown for the weekend.

Last week saw Maisie and Gorka finding themselves in the dance off once again despite getting great scores from the judges for their salsa.

Also in the dance off was Caroline and Johannes despite making everyone smile with their comedy infused Cha Cha.

Sadly for Caroline her Strictly journey came to an end when the judges saved Maisie once again.

The remaining seven couples are back in the rehearsal studios again this week, ready to put on their best show on Saturday night and try and get one step closer to that glitter ball trophy.

This week HRVY and Janette will be performing their couple’s choice to Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay.

Carla and Aljaz and Bill and Oti will both be doing a jive this week… with Carla and Aljaz dancing to River Deep – Mountain High by Tina Turner, while Bill and Oti are having to One Way Or Another by Blondie.

Maisie and Gorka are going to try their best to avoid the dance off for the third week running with a quickstep to When You’re Smiling by Andy Williams.

After their huge success last week with their couple’s choice performance, Jamie and Karen will be looking to match their brilliant scores by dancing a Tango to Tanguera by Sexteto Mayor.

Ranvir and Giovanni will be performing the American smooth to I Say A Little Prayer by Aretha Franklin, while JJ and Amy are going to be dancing the beautiful Viennese Walts to Rescue by Lauren Daigle.

Who will be at the top of the leader board this week?

That glitter ball trophy is still anyone’s for the taking…

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 airs on Saturday nights at 7.15pm and Sunday nights at 7.25pm on BBC One.