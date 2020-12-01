Strictly Come Dancing reveals songs and dances for Musicals Week

Musicals Week is here...

Strictly Come Dancing fans are in for a treat this Saturday, because it is Musicals Week – one of the highlights of the series each year.

While every episode of Strictly is packed with glitter and sparkle, there is something special about a themed week.

Halloween Week might have been cancelled this year due to the later starting date of the series, and Blackpool Week took place in London instead of at the famous Tower Ballroom, but Movie Week and Musicals Week have thankfully still been part of of the schedule.

The Strictly competition is getting tougher as the weeks go by, with Clara and Aljaz being the most recent couple to be voted off last weekend.

Songs and dances for Musicals Week

This week sees the remaining couples hitting the dance floor with their musical numbers… and we can already tell it’s going to be a great show.

Maise and Gorka will be doing a Jive to Little Shop of Horrors, hoping to repeat their great scores from last week.

Jamie and Karen will also be jiving, but their musical of choice is Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

Ranvir and Giovanni will be performing the Viennese Waltz to She Used To Be Mine from The Waitress.

Bill and Oti will be showing off their Argentine Tango to Phantom of the Opera, and JJ and Amy will be performing the energetic Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Last week saw HRVY and Janette made Strictly history by getting a perfect score in week six, scoring a 10 from all the judges for their Couple’s Choice dance.

They will be trying to get to the top of the leader board once again on Saturday with an American Smooth to the song One from A Chorus Line.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 airs on Saturday nights at 7.15pm and Sunday nights at 7.25pm on BBC One.