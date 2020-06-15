The BBC have reportedly put safety measures in place to ensure Strictly Come Dancing 2020 can go ahead...

Stars of Strictly Come Dancing are reportedly set to self-isolate so that they can perform key parts of the programme.

The ballroom dancing professionals will apparently lockdown together in a hotel for two weeks so that they can perform group numbers.

The group dances will be filmed in a small studio with the aim to spread them across the upcoming series of Strictly.

Stars will rehearse at home

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals are said to be rehearsing routines at home, so they can then film the performances in advance.

A Strictly Come Dancing insider reportedly told The Sun: “By pre-recording the performances Strictly can ensure the big, impressive sets and huge production values will remain on the show — without 50 crew members changing up the set every week.”

It is also thought that pros and their celebrity partners might have to self-isolate together.

This new safety measure will ensure they’re able to get close while learning dances, without any risks.

It has been confirmed that the all-star line up for the 2020 series will be announced by August.

BBC to put safety measures in place…

Speaking on the progress on getting the programme to air later this year a spokesman reportedly told The Sun: “The BBC and the entire Strictly family are working hard to ensure everyone can enjoy some much needed Strictly sparkle later this year.

“Our professional dancers are set to start rehearsing remotely at the end of July.

“As we continue to follow the latest guidance from Public Health England and industry guidelines, we are considering isolating the dancers and key production members to enable our much-loved group numbers to continue.

“We’re incredibly proud of our professional dancers for their dedication to the show and their commitment to showcasing their love of dance to the nation.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”