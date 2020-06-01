Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas 99% sure of when series will return

The show must go on...

Strictly Come Dancing’s Shirley Ballas has revealed when she thinks the series will return.

The head judge of the BBC dancing competition has opened up on the upcoming series of the hit show, revealing to fans that she is 99 per cent sure of when it will return.

Giving viewers a glimmer of hope that we won’t have to wait too long for the next series of the show, Shirley told HELLO! magazine, “Of course everything changes day-to-day but I have spoken to Strictly’s executive producer, and I am 99 per cent sure that we will be on screens in one form or another.

“We all realise that when the colder months come, we need some glitz and glamour,” she continued, “it’s like going to Hollywood or Vegas and it’s something that the whole family can enjoy.

“It’s imperative that the show goes ahead so you can bet your trolley they are doing their best to get it on.”

Shirley also revealed that this year’s series (if it does definitely go ahead) will honour those who have helped in the fight against COVID-19, and she even gave an insight into which celebrities she would love to see on the dance floor.

“I have always wanted anyone from the royal family,” she said. “But it doesn’t have to necessarily be someone that’s in the limelight because what I enjoy the most is getting to know someone’s journey.

“And I know we are going to have some fantastic NHS stories,” added Shirley, “there is going to be a reflection on the coronavirus and what people have done for communities and I think it’s going to be a real tearjerker.”

Expressing how she can’t wait to get back to the show, Shirley continued, “I will never take another ballroom for granted again. I will never take any work or shopping for granted.

“And I now realise I don’t have to work 24/7,” she added. “I love to work but just as important is the time that you spend with your family.”