Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas has updated fans on Bruno Tonioli’s position for the upcoming series.

Shirley spoke out about her fellow Strictly Come Dancing judge when she was at the Virgin Media BAFTA Television Award towards the end of last week, after fans have been speculating about whether Bruno Tolioli will be taking part in this year’s series.

Bruno has been living over in Los Angeles throughout the coronavirus lockdown, so speculation has been rife around whether the judge will be able to safely return to the UK in time for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

“All I can say is, I’ve known Bruno 11 years,” she said. “If there is a way to fly backwards and forwards, he will find the way. If he has to walk on water, he will.

“But if it’s not safe, then that’s a different situation. But I know Bruno and Bruno will fly his little arms to (get there). I love him so much, and I know that he will give his all to get there.”

It comes just weeks after the Strictly team confirmed that they would be returning for a new series later this year, after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic had put its fate under question.

“The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year,” a statement from the BBC said.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around Covid-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”

The show is set to make a host of changes this year, with not only a shorter run having been confirmed, but there is rumoured to be a change in the line-up.

It is expected that this is the first year where there will be a same-sex pairing for the dancefloor.

We can’t wait to find out!