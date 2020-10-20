Strictly Come Dancing kicks off with the live shows this weekend...

Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas has warned Maisie Smith not to get ahead of herself in the competition.

Fans will know that Maisie was tipped to lift the glitterball trophy before she even stepped foot on the dance floor for Strictly Come Dancing 2020.

Her popularity was all down to the fact she won the Children In Need Strictly Special in 2019.

But judge Shirley has hinted that Maisie shouldn’t let her previous win on the show go to her head.

She’s also stated there is a lot of hard work to be done before the final in December.

Shirley told The Sun: “I know she won the special, but if I was Maisie I wouldn’t take anything for granted.

“Doing one dance is not like doing ten weeks.

“You have got to be there and you’ve got to be full on and you’ve for to go the whole nine yards.”

In it to win it

Shirley also revealed that Maisie isn’t the only celebrity with her eye on the prize…

“You could see the competitive spirit, you could feel it.

“These people all look like they were at the starting block, ready to move forward.”

The head judge added that celebrities like Bill Bailey shouldn’t be underestimated.

Shirley admitted that Bill might not be the novelty act that everyone is expecting him to be…

Bill’s got moves

“I turned to Craig and said, ‘He’s going to be our Ed Balls and the series is going to be a lot of fun’.

“But then he danced. He was rotating his hips, he was giving it some stick.

“I thought, ‘Oh my Lord, he’s is not only funny, he is going to really give this a go’. I wasn’t expecting that.

“I’d assumed that Bill would be stiff and uncomfortable. Some people look like they’re stuck in concrete, but he looked like he could go.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 7.25 on BBC One.