Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances announced for the SEMI FINAL

The race is on for a place in the Strictly Come Dancing 2020 final...

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 has been brightening up our weekend evenings since it started back in October and, in what feels like no time at all, the semi finals are almost here.

The songs and dances that the final five celebrities will be dancing to this weekend have been revealed, and with each couple performing two dances each, the pressure is really on.

After JJ and Amy were voted out in Musicals Week last weekend, the final five famous faces battling it out for a place in the all-important final are HRVY, Bill Bailey, Maisie Smith, Jamie Laing and Ranvir Singh.

The dances for the semi final are…

HRVY and Janette will be hoping to stay at the top of the leaderboard once again with a Rumba to Kylie Minogue and James Corden’s Only You.

Their second dance of the weekend will be a Charleston to Another Day Of Sun from La La Land.

This weekend Bill and Oti will be dancing a Tango to Enter Sandman by Metallica, while their second dance will be a Charleston to the song Won’t You Come Home Bill Bailey by Ottilie Patterson with Chris Barber.

EastEnders star Maisie and her partner Gorka will be hoping to continue their success at keeping out of the dance off with a Viennese Waltz to Christina Perri’s A Thousand Years.

The pair are also hoping to impress the judges with their Couple’s Choice dance to Will Smith’s Getting Jiggy With It.

Ranvir and Giovanni are also hoping to get top scores with their two dances, which will be a Waltz to Un Giorno Per Noi by Josh Groban and then a Jive to Christina Aguilera’s hit Candyman.

Last week saw Jamie and Karen in the bottom two, but they will be hoping that their Quickstep to Thank God I’m A Country Boy by John Denver will be enough to keep them out of the dance off this week.

The couple’s second dance will be a Salsa to Last Dance by Donna Summer.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 airs on Saturday night at 7pm and Sunday night at 7.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for more listings.