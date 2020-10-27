Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances announced for week two

Nicola and Katya will be dancing to Shine by Years & Years on Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will continue this weekend with the first couple having to leave the competition.

Now the makers have revealed what dance each couple will be performing on Saturday’s show, and to what song.

Hot favourite to win, EastEnders star Maisie Smith, will be dancing the Tango with Gorka to Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus.

Nicola and Katya, who have made history by being the first same sex couple on the show, will be taking on the Couple’s Choice dance category to Shine by Years & Years.

Jacqui is the firm favourite to be leaving the competition during Sunday’s results show, so she’ll need to be on top form on Saturday night.

Her and Aton will be dancing the Samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones.

Meanwhile, Bill Bailey – who’s better than many people expected – is dancing a Quickstep with Oti to Talk to the Animals by Bobby Darin.

Caroline and Johannes will be performing the Paso Doble to El Gato Montes by Ramon Cortez. Clara and Aljaz will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Own Me by SAYGRACE.

HRVY and Janette will also be performing the Viennese Waltz but to Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Jamie and Karen will be dancing the American Smooth to Night and Day by Frank Sinatra. Jason and Luba will be performing the Salsa to Get Lucky by Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.

JJ and Amy will dancing the Paso Doble to Believer by Imagine Dragons.

Finally, Max and Dianne will be jiving to I’m A Believer by The Monkees.

Remember the voting lines open at the end of the show.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 this Saturday at 7.10pm. Find out who’s departing the series on Strictly Come Dancing – the results on Sunday at 7.15pm on BBC1 (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).