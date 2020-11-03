Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances announced for Movie Week

Strictly Come Dancing Movie Week is almost here... but what film songs will the celebrities be dancing to?

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 is well underway, with the competition already heating up as the celebrities battle it out for the glitter ball trophy.

Last weekend sadly saw Jacqui Smith and her professional partner Anton Du Beke become the first couple to leave the show.

But the remaining celebrities are back in rehearsals to learn their new dances for this Saturday’s live show.

What dances will everyone be performing for Movie Week?

Saturday will see Caroline and Johannes performing their couple’s choice dance to Everything’s Coming Up Roses but Ethel Merman from the movie Gypsy.

Clara and Aljaz are going to be dancing the Tango to Lady Marmalade by Pink, Mya, Lil Kim and Christina Aguilera from the movie Moulin Rouge.

While Maisie and Gorka will be performing a Frozen II themed American Smooth to Into The Unknown by India Menzel.

After the success of their couple’s choice dance last week, Nicola and Katya will be jiving to Greased Lightin’ by John Travolta.

Ranvir and Giovanni are going to be trying their hand at dancing a Foxtrot to Love You I Do by Jennifer Hudson from the movie Dreamgirls, but they’re not the only ones foxtrotting this week.

JJ and Amy will also be dancing the Foxtrot to Raindrops Keep Falling On My Head by B J Thomas from the film Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.

Bill and Oti will be dancing the Paso Doble to The Good, The Bad and The Ugly by Ennio Morricone.

Jamie and Karen will be lightening the mood by dancing a Hercules-themed Charleston to the song Zero To Hero – but will be they able to stay out of the dance off this weekend?

HRVY and Janette will be trying to impress with a Cha Cha to Don’t Go Breaking My Heart by Elton John and Kiki Dee from the move Gnomes.

While Max and Diane will be performing their couple’s choice to The Simpsons Theme from The Simpson’s movie.

Finally, Jason and Luba will be dancing the Paso Doble to the Star Wars Theme tune.

Strictly Come Dancing airs at 7.25pm on Saturday evenings on BBC One, with the results show on Sunday nights at 7.15pm, also on BBC One.

