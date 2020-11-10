Strictly Come Dancing songs and dances announced for week four

Bill Bailey is now the favourite!

Strictly Come Dancing has revealed the songs and dances for week four as the competition really hots up.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith and American footballer Jason Bell have already left Strictly Come Dancing 2020 and the celebs know they need to up their game to impress the judges.

Here’s all the Strictly songs and dances for week four…

Bill Bailey, a rank outsider before the start of the series, is now the favourite to win the famous glitterball trophy.

On Saturday Bill and Otti will be dancing the Couples’ Choice to Rapper’s Delight by The Sugarhill Gang. Can the comedian continue his amazing run?

Former favourite and EastEnders star Maisie Smith will be performing the Cha Cha with Gorka to Girls Just Want To Have Fun by Cyndi Lauper.

Caroline and Johannes will be waltzing to With You I’m Born Again by Billy Preston and Syreeta Wright.

Clara and Aljaz will be doing the Charleston to Baby Face by Julie Andrews. While Nicola and Katya will be dancing in the style of American Smooth to Stand By Me by Ben E. King.

Ranvir and Giovanni will be performing the Cha Cha to Oye Como Va / I like It Like that by Santana / Pete Rodriguez.

HRVY and Janette will be dancing a Salsa to Dynamite by BTS. While Jamie and Karen will be performing a Samba to Bamboleo by the Gipsy Kings.

Finally JJ and Amy will be jiving to Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy by Bette Midler; and Max and Dianne will be performing an American Smooth to It Had to Be You by Harry Connick Jr.

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday at 7.10pm and Sunday at 7.25pm on BBC1, hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman.