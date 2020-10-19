Strictly Come Dancing favourite AJ has opened up about his decision to leave the show...

Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard has spoken about his decision to leave the dancing competition earlier this year.

The professional dancer announced his decision to quit Strictly Come Dancing back in March.

With Strictly Come Dancing 2020 well under way after the launch show this weekend, AJ will be missed from the celebrity dancer line up.

Four years of Strictly

AJ had become a firm favourite with fans during his four years on the show, having been partnered with gymnast Claudia Fragapane, singer Mollie King, British Paralympic athlete Lauren Steadman, and most recently YouTube star Saffron Barker.

But while the first live show of Strictly Come Dancing kicks off on Saturday, AJ is busy planning a new project with his brother, Love Island favourite, Curtis Pritchard.

AJ’s new challenge

The siblings will be going on tour in 2021 with AJ & Curtis’ Big Night Out, which will see the pair dancing and singing on stage.

AJ told Digital Spy: “It’s a really new format, obviously we are dancing, but it’s like the podcast, it has lots of personality and our banter, and that stand-up comedy element.

“I was at Strictly for four years and I felt like I left on a real high.

“I feel there are other things I want to do with my career and other projects I want to push, and things I want to do with my brother.

“So I feel happy that I did the right thing. It’s going to be fun to see it as a normal viewer, like how fun it was to hear the announcements as a normal person!

“I’ll miss my friends on set and behind the scenes, but I’m really excited to watch it from home and not have the stress.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday night at 7.25pm on BBC One.