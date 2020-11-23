Strictly Come Dancing backstage moment that we didn't get to see...

Strictly Come Dancing star Maisie Smith has opened up about a heartbreaking moment on the show that wasn’t seen on TV.

The EastEnders actress admitted that she has found it tough being in the dance off last week against Max George and his dance partner Dianne Buswell.

Maisie, who was favourite to win the competition when it started last month, has since found herself in the bottom two again this past weekend.

This time the actress was competing against Caroline Quentin and her partner Johannes Radebe in the dance off.

Luckily for Maisie and her dance partner Gorka Marquez, they were saved for the second week running by the judges.

Reduced to tears

Speaking about being in the dance off, Maisie told ok.co.uk that after being saved by the judges she burst into tears… a secret moment that wasn’t shown on TV.

“Some people have it in their heads that because I’m a good dancer that I will be safe every week. But that’s not the case,” said the EastEnders star.

“It was so, so scary. It wasn’t a nice feeling at all. You didn’t see it on camera, but as soon as I was faced I burst into tears.

“It knocked my confidence. I’ve been trying so hard – we all have. But I’ve had to keep reminding myself not to take it so personally.

“It happened to Jamie Laing in the first week, and he did so well after that.

“But honestly, when I heard my name, it was the scariest feeling. I’ve never been in such a scary situation.”

Maisie is going to to dance again next weekend, will she manage to stay out of the dance off?

Or will she be battling for her place in the competition for the third week running?

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 airs on Saturday nights at 7.15pm and Sunday nights at 7.25pm on BBC One.