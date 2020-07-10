Strictly Come Dancing star Natalie Lowe has opened up about the prospect of replacing judge Bruno Tonioli on this year’s series of the BBC dance contest.

It has been reported that Bruno may be unable to take his seat behind the iconic judging panel on the glitzy show if he can’t make it back to the UK for the 2020 series.

The dancing expert is currently living across the pond where he is set to judge the US’s Dancing With The Stars.

However, due to the travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Bruno may be unable to jet back to England to join his fellow judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel-Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

Now, ballroom dancing pro Natalie has hinted she’d love to take Bruno’s place this year.

“I’d love to see ex-professionals sit in that fourth chair every week,” the new mum said.

“I love Strictly, I love everything about dance. I think it is really a good positive thing if you can relate to the celebrity that’s going through each week. We’ve been there, we can support. You can be compassionate, you can be encouraging but give constructive criticism. That’s how I would be as a judge if I was asked to be on it,” Natalie said on FUBAR Radio.

“I would love to. Who would turn that job down? I mean it’s got to be the most amazing position to be in.”

Natalie and her husband James welcomed their first son Jack into the world at the beginning of the year.

The glamorous new mum has been sharing some seriously sweet pictures from life in lockdown with her Instagram followers, leaving them swooning over her gorgeous tot.

“Oh my, time is flying by. My little bundle of joy is growing up WAY to fast… nearly 6months old eek! Loving life with you Jack,” she penned beside an adorable snapshot of her son back in May.