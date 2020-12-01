Are there sparks flying between Ranvir and dance partner Giovanni?

Strictly Come Dancing is plagued with romance rumours and talk of the ‘Strictly curse’ every series… and this year is certainly no different.

Once again, Ranvir Singh has been forced to set the record straight about her relationship with dance partner, Giovanni Pernice.

The pair have been dancing some very passionate dances recently, leading to the judges commenting on the close bond the pair share.

However Ranvir has assured that the only sparks flying between the pair are on the Strictly dance floor.

Piers gets some answers

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has tried to get to the bottom of what is going on by giving his colleague a grilling live on air.

Speaking of the fact the press is full of rumours there might be more to her relationship with her dance partner than meets the eye, Ranvir stated: “These things sell newspapers, don’t they Piers, as you well know.

“It’s funny, isn’t it? I don’t really read any of it. So it doesn’t really mean anything.

Piers responded by joking: “Let the record show that I’ve asked you about the paparazzi hand-holding pictures and there’s been no denial.

He continued: “I’m just looking at the imagery on the show, I’m looking at the pap pictures quietly, and I’m doing the maths and reaching a 2+2=4.”

“That’s hilarious,” Ranvir joked. “I think you should stick to words, you’re very good with words.”

Ranvir and Giovanni will be putting on another romantic performance for Musicals Week this weekend when they dance and Viennese Waltz to She Used To Be Mine from The Waitress.

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 airs on Saturday nights at 7.15pm and Sunday nights at 7.25pm on BBC One.