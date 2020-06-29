Strictly Come Dancing stars to go ahead with new project together

Two former Strictly Come Dancing stars are starting an exciting new project together.

The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness, who won the BBC dancing competition back in 2015 when he was partnered with professional Aliona Vilani, and Girls Aloud star Kimberley Walsh, who was runner-up back in 2012 with ballroom partner Pasha Kovalev, are planning to take to the stage together.

The pair will be starring together in a stage adaptation of classic romcom movie Sleepless in Seattle.

Named Sleepless, A Musical Romance, the theatre show, which will go ahead later this year at the Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, will follow the same plotline as the 1993 hit that starred Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan.

The musical will see character Sam (play by Jay McGuiness) and his ten-year-old son Jonah grieve the loss of Sam’s wife.

Like in the movie, young Jonah will phone into a radio show, forcing Sam to talk about his heartbreak and leading him to become one of the most sought after men in the country.

This leads journalist Annie (played by Kimberley Walsh) to get in touch, culminating in one of the most iconic movie finale scenes ever.

The stage musical will see a 12-piece jazz orchestra playing the music for the entire production, with Jay and Kimberley singing songs.

The show was originally meant to premier on 24th March, however due the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, it had to be put off and theatres are still not able to operate.

Theatres have now been given permission to open from 4th July, but live performances are not currently allowed to take place.

So while the production team are hoping to open doors on 1st September, these dates could still change in the future.

If the show does go ahead it will be with strict social distancing measures in place, with no physical contact between staff and audience members and contactless food and drink orders.

The venue will also be deep cleaned after each showing and hand sanitiser will be made available to anyone visiting.