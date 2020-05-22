Strictly Come Dancing pro reveals why this year’s series could still happen

It's still up in the air!

The coronavirus health crisis has meant that fans of Strictly Come Dancing have been left on tenterhooks, waiting to hear if the 2020 series of the smash hit BBC dance show will go ahead.

The world of TV production was sent into disarray when the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown was put in place earlier this year and with social distancing measures looking likely to stay in place for months to come, it’s possible Strictly may be unable to go ahead in the autumn.

Professional ballroom dancer Katya Jones has explained that the programme’s cast and crew are still waiting to hear what the drill will be, explaining that BBC bosses are working hard to get the show on the road and hinting it’ll all be down to the advice the government issue next.

“I think we’ll need to wait and hear how the rules are going to change further on because we normally start at the end of July, beginning of August, so things might drastically change of course with the social distancing and things like that,” she told Fubar radio.

“But I think the nation needs some sparkles of Strictly!”

This comes after BBC Director of Content Charlotte Moore revealed that producers are busy thinking of ways to get the smash hit show on our screens.

“We’re looking at how that would work. Could you quarantine people? Can we test everyone before filming? There’s a lot of work being done. It’s a big task,” she told The Times.

Charlotte also explained that the idea of scrapping the energy-filled studio audience during the live shows is being toyed with.

“When you look at something like RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is a big shiny floor talent competition with all sorts of catwalks, singing, dancing, impressions – it never has an audience.

“The audience is the four judges and I don’t think it suffers from that at all. I think it is a brilliant show!”