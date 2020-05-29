Strictly’s Oti Mabuse is joining CBeebies for a special series

Are you ready for Oti's Boogie Beebies?

Oti Mabuse will join CBeebies for a new series dedicated to dancing!

The Strictly Come Dancing judge will present Oti’s Boogie Beebies, which will see her teaching a new dance each day.

Following on from the success of PE with Joe, we’re sure children everywhere will be keen to keep moving in lockdown.

Oti’s Boogie Beebies will be filmed from her living room during lockdown, where she’ll encourage children to follow easy dance routines.

Each episode is five minutes in length and features a warm up, followed by new moves which will take viewers on “an exciting adventure”.

These include swimming under the sea moving like a fish or heading into the jungle and wriggling like creepy crawlies.

Speaking about the new series, Oti said, “Boogie Beebies is the perfect start to any pre-schoolers day with fun, energetic and simple routines suitable for all abilities. I can’t wait for children and grown-ups to take part in the dances and join me on CBeebies for a morning boogie”.

Oti spoke more about the series on her Twitter account, where she added, “So happy to announce Oti’s Boogie beebies will be Airing everyday from the 1st of June at 8:30 am on @cbeebieshq and @bbciplayer

“boogie beebies is a great way to start any preschoolers day with fun routines suitable for all. I can’t wait for you to join in”

Oti Mabuse has been a Strictly Come Dancing professional since 2013 and has also judged on The Greatest Dancer.

Sadly The Greatest Dancer was axed recently due to poor ratings.

Viewers are currently waiting to find out more about the 2020 Strictly Come Dancing competition.

Fingers crossed we’ll find out more soon!

Oti’s Boogie Beebies starts on Monday 1st June at 8:30am on CBeebies and BBC iPlayer.