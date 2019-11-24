She was last seen on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016…

She was sadly voted off in week three during her stint on Strictly Come Dancing – but EastEnders actress Tameka Empson made a welcomed return on Saturday night.

The popular actress, who played Kim Fox on the BBC One soap before taking a break from the character earlier this year, was brought back to present the terms and conditions segment with Claudia Winkleman during the show.

And her return had viewers begging for her to make a Strictly comeback.

In typical Tameka style, she read out the T’s & C’s in hilarious fashion, even performing a little dance with her former partner Gorka Marquez – which sent fans into overdrive!

One viewer posted on Twitter: “Loved seeing @Tameka_Empson and @gorkamarquez1 together again.”

While another added: “@Tameka_Empson and @gorkamarquez1 having a little boogie is the best!”

A third said: “Tameka reading those terms & conditions was just the BEST thing! I love how excited Gorka was to have her back #Strictly.”

And a fourth gushed: “Oh I love Tameka 😂😂 Shame she went out so early in 2016, get her on next years Xmas special #Strictly.”



Tameka and Gorka’s reunion comes after they were partnered on the series in 2016.

Speaking to the BBC prior to the series starting Tameka said: “I’ve been waiting for years to take part in Strictly!”

Tameka was the second celebrity to be booted off the show during a dance-off with Laura Whitmore.

After the series, she said: “I can’t lie, I am gutted. I really, really am. It’s gone.

“I really wasn’t ready to leave, but that’s just the nature of the show and I do understand that.

“I’m shocked that I’ve gone so quickly when I had so much more to give.”

Earlier this year, the actress announced that she has decided to take a break from EastEnders after ten years of playing feisty Kim Fox.

Kim announced she’s heading to Scotland to start a new life and job after months of rows at the salon with her sister Denise.

The two sisters put their differences aside though and parted on a happy note – leaving the door open for Tameka’s eventual return.