There is more Strictly sparkle heading to our screens this Christmas...

Strictly: The Christmas Countdown will be bringing magic and sparkle to BBC1 this festive season, promising to be one of the highlights of the Christmas TV schedule.

While it is always sad when another series of Strictly Come Dancing comes to an end, there is always the promise of a Christmas special to keep us happy.

Here is everything you need to know about this year’s Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special…

What is Strictly: The Christmas Countdown?

This very special stand-alone episode of Strictly Come Dancing will be a little different to Christmas specials from the past.

Instead of new couples taking to the dance floor to battle it out for the glitter ball trophy, this year’s special will give fans a chance to take a look back at the highlights of the show since it started.

Presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly will be back to count down the 25 most memorable dances of all time, voted for by the public.

But it’s not just the dances that scored perfect 40s that will be earning themselves a place in the lineup.

There will also be dances that made us laugh, made us cry, and dances that we still remember years later.

But which dance from Strictly history will be crowned the most memorable performance of all time?

When is Strictly: The Christmas Countdown on TV?

We’re still waiting for a confirmed date for Strictly: The Christmas Countdown, however, it will be part of the festive line up on BBC One.

The episode will run alongside other Christmas specials such as The Vicar of Dibley, Call the Midwife, Doctor Who, Ghosts, The Serpent and Black Narcissus.

Is there a Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special this year?

Strictly: The Christmas Countdown will be airing instead of the usual Strictly Come Dancing episode.

This change is due to the restrictions put in place for filming due to the current pandemic.

Will the judges be back for Strictly: The Christmas Countdown?

Tess and Claudia will be joined by the judges for this festive episode, along with other familiar faces from the Strictly family. There will also be a fabulous Christmas-themed group dance to look forward to.

Strictly: The Christmas Countdown will air over Christmas on BBC1.