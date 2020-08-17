Strike: Lethal White sees Cormoran in danger, while Robin goes undercover at the Houses of Parliament

Strike: Lethal White is the latest BBC1 murder mystery adapted from J.K. Rowling’s best-selling novels, penned under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Tom Burke is back as army veteran Cormoran Strike alongside Holliday Grainger as his professional partner, Robin Ellacott, in the new story. The previous stories were Cuckoo’s Calling, The Silkworm and Career of Evil.

When will Strike: Lethal White be on BBC1?

The new series will start on BBC1 on Sunday 30th August 2020. It will then continue on Monday 31st August. It’s then expected to conclude with its final two episodes the following week (see our TV Guide for more information).

What’s the plot?

A young man named Billy Knight arrives in Strike’s office telling the story of a child he saw strangled many years ago. At the same time Strike is hired by a government minister, Jasper Chiswell, to investigate Billy’s brother, Jimmy Knight, who is blackmailing him. As Strike tries to work out the connections, Robin is sent undercover at the Houses of Parliament.

Star Tom Burke explains: “Lethal White is the fourth book. It picks up pretty much where Career Of Evil left off, some months on. It’s an interesting point in their relationship.

“In the book, the first murder doesn’t occur until about 200 pages in, but there’s an awful lot of other stuff going on.

“There’s a cold case that is alluded to. In fact, it was never a case; there’s a murder that is alleged to have happened, and they’re trying to get to the bottom of it. In a very noir-ish way, two different cases start to overlap each other. It’s also set in the world of politics.”

How many parts is Strike: Lethal White?

Four-parts. Interestingly all four parts are directed by former EastEnders star Sue Tully, who played Michelle Fowler.

Who’s in it?

Joining Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger is Hustle star Robert Glenister as government minister Jasper Chiswell. Dickensian actor Joseph Quinn plays Billy Knight. Meanwhile, Kerr Logan (Alias Grace) returns as Robin’s fiancé and Natasha O’Keefe (Peaky Blinders) is back as Strike’s complicated ex Charlotte.

Strike: Lethal White trailer – what does it reveal?

Well, we see Strike seemingly attacked by a butter knife! We also discover that Robin is posing as the minsiter’s goddaughter as she goes undercover and it looks like she’s quickly in danger…

Strike: Lethal White begins on BBC1 on Sunday 30th August 2020.