There is more heartache heading for Ramsay Street’s Sheila Canning in today’s Neighbours when a shocking death leaves her devastated.

Neighbours fans will know that Sheila is struggling to come to terms with losing her son, Gary Canning, after he was brutally murdered by Finn Kelly in March.

The devastating loss has left a huge hole in the Canning family, and while Kyle is grieving for his dad, he is also trying to look after his gran, Sheila, as she remembers Gary in her own way.

But recently Kyle has started to worry about his gran after she befriended a pigeon in the garden, believing it is her son reincarnated as a bird.

While Sheila has cared for the wild bird, her friends and family have worried that she is investing too much of her attention in her new garden friend, and today sees them proved right when the bird goes missing and Sheila panics.

Tormented that she can’t find ‘Gary’ Sheila goes to extreme lengths to find the bird and installs CCTV in her garden so that she can see of he has arrived home while she is at work.

However, when the pigeon is still nowhere to be found half way through her shift, Sheila races out of work and goes on a hunt around Ramsay Street to find him.

But there is heartache is store when she finds the bird dead in the Kennedy’s back garden, leaving Sheila grieving for her son all over again.

But with the reminder of Gary’s death hitting home once again, will Sheila manage to move on with her grief?

Or is this latest death in the family going to push her over the edge?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5