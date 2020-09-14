Sue Barker ‘sad to say goodbye’ after being axed from Question of Sport

'I love the show so much' says outgoing presenter Sue Barker

Sue Barker has declared she’s “sad to say goodbye” to A Question of Sport after being axed from the quiz show.

The 64-year-old former tennis ace has hosted the hugely popular sport series for almost a quarter of a century.

Team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell are also leaving as the Beeb looks to revamp the format.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Sue said: “I love the show so much they would have to remove me, it would have been tough for me to walk away.

“I’ve absolutely loved my 24 years fronting A Question of Sport, it’s been my dream job. But I understand the BBC want to take the show in a new direction and I’m sad to say goodbye.”

A BBC spokesman said: “We would like to thank Sue for her enormous contribution as the show’s longest reigning host over the last 24 years, and Matt and Phil for their excellent team captaincy.

“Together they have ensured A Question of Sport remains a firm favourite with the BBC1 audience.”

Meanwhile, former ruby star Matt tweeted: “Thanks for all the lovely messages. I’m not sure how to respond so I’ll have a think. Needless to say I will miss @QuestionofSport immensely…”

While ex England cricketer Phil Tufnell: “13 yrs @QuestionofSport has been a great part of life… going to miss it hugely.. thanks so much for all the lovely messages”.

Despite being on screens since 1970, the show has only ever had three hosts – David Vine, David Coleman and Sue Barker. Amazingly, the quiz has run for over 1,000 episodes. Sue Barker will continue help front tennis coverage on the BBC.

It’s not been revealed yet who the new host of the quiz will be (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).