This new documentary explores why otters are so special...

BBC documentary Supercharged Otters explores everything about otters, and how they survive in the wild.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Supercharged Otters about?

Supercharged Otters is an ‘enchanting’ look at these creatures and their everyday routines.

The documentary focuses on three orphaned otters, who grew up in an American rehabilitation sanctuary.

Through the eyes of these otters, we’ll experience their survival instincts first hand and learn more about them.

It’s set in Florida, where the clear rivers there are the perfect environment to film underwater.

Who presents the documentary?

Wildlife cameraman Charlie Hamilton James is in front of the camera for Supercharged Otters.

He’s worked on programmes like Springwatch as a cinematographer, but now he’s on presenting duties.

Charlie is a huge otter fan, and even adopted an orphan called Honey, who became part of the family.

He’s filmed otters for the past 25 years and has apparently filmed them more than anyone else!

According to the BBC, “Charlie wants to reveal their survival secrets and exactly why he believes they’re so special.”

This isn’t the first time he’s made an otter related documentary either.

In 2007, Charlie produced An Otter in the Family, a short documentary series about the adoption of an otter cub called Grace.

It followed his attempts to raise her as a wild animal to be later released into the wild.

Now, he’s taking a closer look at otters in the wild and explores why they’re such fascinating creatures.

The documentary was originally shown in 2017.

When can we watch it?

Supercharged Otters will air on BBC2 at 9pm tonight, June 19th.