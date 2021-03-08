Lacey Turner opens up about her son's early arrival last month...

EastEnders star Lacey Turner has revealed that she went back to filming at EastEnders just days after welcoming her son, Trilby Fox, into the world.

The unexpected dash back to the EastEnders set came after little Trilby made a surprise appearance on 3rd February – a month before his due date.

Lacey, who plays Stacey Slater in the soap, hadn’t finished filming her last scenes and so popped back to EastEnders to film her last scenes before going on maternity leave.

Supermum Lacey

The much-loved actress told OK! Magazine that she only had two days of filming left before Trilby made his early appearance…

“I texted work saying, ‘I won’t be in tomorrow or the next day, but I’m happy to come in next week.’

“I just popped in a few days later to finish my couple of scenes. EastEnders were amazing and accommodated the times I could work.

“The plan is to have six months off and go back in August. So please, God, we’ll be able to travel to Ibiza so we can have a few months at our home there!”

Welcome to the world

Lacey also revealed how she came up with Trilby’s name… “I knew a girl once and her sister was called Trilby Fox and I always thought it was such a cool name.

“I quite liked it for a boy, so I have had it in my head for a really long time.

“It’s nice when people say, ‘What’s his name?’ and you say, ‘Trilby, like the hat’.”

Lacey revealed that she didn’t get the water birth that she had been hoping for because Trilby arrived at 36 weeks, and that the first few days were tricky because her new arrival had to spend time on the special care baby unit.

Big sister, Dusty

However, since returning home last month Lacey and husband Matt Kay have been enjoying their baby bubble – with the highlight being seeing their daughter, Dusty, bonding with her little brother.

Lacey said: “You can’t give him a bottle without her having to hold it and she says, ‘Cuddles, cuddles and my brother’.

“She can’t say his name yet though, she calls him ‘Pilby’!”

EastEnders airs Mondays at 8.05pm, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7.35pm and Fridays at 8.30pm on BBC One – see our TV Guide for full listings.