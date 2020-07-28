Suranne Jones to star with Ashley Walters in returning C4 series I Am

Suranne Jones is set to star in a returning series with C4

Ex Coronation Street star Suranne Jones will be appearing in C4’s next instalment of their anthology series I Am.

The female-led drama series, which comes from writer and director Dominic Savage, has been renewed for a further three episodes.

Each episode will tell a story that has some sort of personal connection to the actress playing the role, with the BAFTA-nominated first season featuring Line of Duty’s Vicky McClure in I Am Nicola, The Walking Dead’s Samantha Morton in I Am Kirsty and Humans’ Gemma Chan in I Am Hannah.

Though it has not yet been announced who will appear in the other two episodes of the upcoming series, Suranne Jones will be starring in I Am Victoria, alongside Top Boy’s Ashley Walters.

“I’m delighted to be involved in the next series of I Am,” said Suranne of her new role.

“Dominic always tells important stories with great sensitivity and the process so far has been wonderfully collaborative and open which is something I thrive on,” she continued.

Speaking of working with Top Boy actor Ashley, Suranne continued, “I can’t wait to make what will be a very personal and thought-provoking piece and I’m thrilled to be telling this story with Ashley.

“I hope it really speaks to people and helps continue the important discussions around mental health.”

Writer and director Dominic said of Suranne’s casting, “I am looking forward greatly to making another series of female led stories with such amazing and incredibly talented actors, starting with Suranne.

“It is a privilege to be telling such personal and important stories in this unique and collaborative way,” he continued.

“These will be inspirational, relatable, and truthful tales of courage and hope, that shine a light on the difficult and challenging aspects of all of our lives.”