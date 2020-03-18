Suranne Jones to narrate new BBC childbirth series Life and Birth

The Gentlemen Jack star will be narrating the six-part series...

Suranne Jones will narrate a new BBC documentary about childbirth: Life and Birth.

The six-part series will take place in maternity wards at Heartlands Hospital, Good Hope Hospital and Birmingham Women’s Hospital.

In Life and Birth, viewers will experience life on the ward through the eyes of parents and hospital staff.

Across the six episodes, we’ll meet a variety of new parents with their own birth stories. From early scans to pre-natal complications, we meet parents at all stages of pregnancy.

It will also focus on the incredible work done by NHS staff on the wards every day.

Midwifes, doctors and surgeons are shown working tirelessly to support families as they bring new life into the world.

The first episode sees 22-year-old mother of one Ashleigh, who spoke about her experiences filming the show.

She told the BBC, “A lot of people do try to make out like pregnancy is full of rainbows and magic. It’s not this big bubble of glitter that everybody makes out.

“But you are over the moon and happy when you are handed that baby at the end. That’s the part that makes everything worth it.”

Suranne Jones’ voice will guide viewers through Life and Birth, as we learn more about their stories.

The series is produced by Dragonfly Film and Television Productions, which is part of Endemol Shine group.

Creative Director of Dragonfly Richard Bond said, “We’ve combined cinematic prime lenses with the intimacy of the rig, and an innovative layer of social media to create a new BBC1 brand with an incredibly diverse cast and – we hope – universal appeal.”

He described the new production as, “Warm, funny and truthful, often nail-bitingly tense, and always deeply emotional, this is 360 storytelling at its best.”

Head of Documentary Commissioning Claire Sillery said, “This programme is going to be a fascinating addition to the BBC1 schedule to bring families together in the miracle of birth.”

Life and Birth will air on BBC1 this Spring.