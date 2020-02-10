Paul Robinson is in for a shock when a face from his past comes back to Ramsay Street...

Today’s Neighbours sees Ramsay Street legend Jane Harris make a surprise comeback… but it doesn’t take long for her friends to realise that she is harbouring a huge secret.

There’s nothing better than seeing a familiar face return to Erinsborough, and today sees Jane Harris return to her old stomping ground as she shocks her friends by turning up unexpectedly.

But while everyone is pleased to see her, Jane is instantly cagey about why she is back on Ramsay Street.

The surprise comes as Terese Willis and Paul Robinson are siting in Harold’s having a coffee.

Terese is the first to react to Jane being back, and it’s not long before Terese, Jane and Paul are having a catch up.

But Paul and Terese quickly pick up on the fact Jane isn’t herself… and once she has gone they discuss the fact she is far from her usual nervous, quiet self. In fact, she is positively perky!

Next Jane bumps into Toadie Rebecchi and Susan Kennedy at the Waterhole.

But again instead of nervously approaching her old friends, Jane is like a whirlwind of positivity and both Toadie and Susan are left bemused by her change in character.

Later Terese and Paul discuss the new Jane and Paul decides to try and do some digging about what has got her so happy.

But when he visits her at Lassiters to find out more, he is surprised when Jane says it is travelling the world that has put a smile on her face.

However, Neighbours fans know that Jane is no stranger to travelling over the years and so Paul points out there must be more to her new demeanour than she’s letting on.

But while Jane remains frustratingly cagey about the whole thing, she later makes a secret phone call when she is alone.

The plot thickens when she chats animatedly to the person on the other end of the phone, and they are clearly the reason she is so happy.

But who is the mysterious figure who has turned Jane’s life around? And is everything as it seems?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5