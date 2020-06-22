Susanna Reid and Judge Rinder join Celebrity Gogglebox

The ITV stars will be teaming up for the new series...

Celebrity Gogglebox has welcomed Susanna Reid and Judge Robert Rinder to its 2020 lineup.

The Good Morning Britain presenter and TV judge will be watching topical shows together.

They will appear on the celebrity special on 3rd July until the end of this series.

Robert confirmed the news on Twitter, writing, “Delighted to say my dear friend @susannareid100 and I will be joining the esteemed @c4gogglebox sofa dwellers later this series.

“Susanna, my flatulent dog and I can be caught passing judgement from Friday 3rd July on @channel4#celebritygogglebox”

Susanna and Robert are good friends in real life, so we’re sure there’ll be plenty of banter!

A TV insider told The Sun, “Gogglebox doesn’t just find real-life TV couples, like Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford, but likes to find interesting pairings.

“They also liked the mischief of splitting up one of telly’s best- known presenting duos, and putting Susanna with someone she is guaranteed to have a rapport with.”

Judge Rinder also had some thoughts, joking, “I am very grateful to Celebrity Gogglebox for ensuring Piers Morgan will only be the second most important man in my dear friend Susanna’s TV life from now on.”

So far in the series, we’ve seen plenty of iconic duos offering their unique insights on the world of telly.

Joe Swash and Stacey Solomon watched C4’s raunchy dating show Naked Attraction together in a recent episode.

And Emilia Fox and her mum watched Jordan Peele’s horror film Us, with hilarious results.

There’s been a great line up this year, including Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra.

It’s not yet known exactly what Susanna and Robert will be watching, but we can’t wait to find out!

Celebrity Gogglebox continues on C4 at 9pm on Friday.