Susanna Reid – things you didn’t know about the television presenter

From famous best friends to appearing in a soap, there is lots to know about morning TV star Susanna Reid...

Susanna Reid has become the queen of morning TV since joining ITV in 2014 to present Good Morning Britain alongside Piers Morgan.

Viewers can’t get enough of her sharp wit and amazing ability to keep opinionated Piers in check, and despite her 4am alarm every morning she manages to hold her own while interviewing some of the most influential people in the country.

But apart from her early starts and banter with TV ‘husband’ to Piers, what else is there to know about the Good Morning Britain presenter and journalist?

Most fans of the presenter will know that:

Susanna left BBC Breakfast in 2014, having worked for the BBC for almost 20 years

Susanna was a runner up in Strictly Come Dancing in 2013

She had a cameo in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks in 2018

But what else do we know about Susanna Reid? Here are several things you probably don’t know…

1. Susanna’s good friends with co-host Piers Morgan

Despite the fact Susanna spends a fair amount of time clashing with Piers Morgan on live TV, she has confessed she has a soft spot for her TV husband… “Whatever happens, he’s my friend,” she told You Magazine. “There has to be a mutual respect otherwise you couldn’t work together. But he is the only one of my friends who I also hate,” she joked.

2. Susanna used to be an actress

Before she found fame as a television presenter and journalist, Susanna tried her hand at being an actress. In 1982 she appeared in a stage production of Agatha Christie’s Spider’s Web, and in 1985 Susanna had a role in Channel 4 drama, The Price. Speaking of her role in The Price, Susanna told The Guardian: “I was on the television as a child actress at the age of 13 and Adrian Dunbar from Line of Duty kidnapped me!”

3. She began her presenting career on the radio

Despite now being famous for her early starts on Good Morning Britain, Susanna started her career at BBC Radio Bristol. She then became a reporter for Radio 5 Live, before going on to become a producer for the show.

4. Susanna started her TV career by accident

After joining the team at BBC News 24, where Susanna worked as a reporter, she found herself filling in for the 11pm presenter. Susanna was three months pregnant with her first child at the time, and she did such a good job covering that she ended up landing the job permanently.

5. She’s a trendsetter

If there is one thing you can be certain of, it’s that Susanna will be looking amazing on Good Morning Britain, no matter how early it is in the morning. In fact, fans love her outfits so much that she shares pictures of what she is wearing to work each morning on social media, delighting fans by letting them know where her dresses can be bought.

6. She’s a huge football fan

Susanna is a a loyal supporter of Crystal Palace, and often shares her love for the football team on social media.

7. She’s best friends with Judge Rinder

Susanna and Robert ‘Judge’ Rinder instantly bonded on the Good Morning Britain sofa back in 2014 and now spend a week every summer in Ibiza together. Talking to You Magazine, Susanna admitted: “Oh, we let out hair down. That’s my four days in the year when I have no responsibilities!” Fans also got an insight into their great friendship when they appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox together in July 2020.

Susanna Reid’s Fact File



Answers to the most frequently asked questions about the presenter….

How old is she?

Susanna Reid’s age is 49. She was born on 10 December 1970.

Does she have children?

Susanna Reid has three teenage sons called Sam, Jack and Finn from a former long-term relationship with Dominic Cotton.

Where was she born?

Susanna Reid was born in Croydon, London.

How tall is she?

Susanna Reid is 1.63 metres tall.

Instagram: @susannareid100

Twitter: @susannareid100

