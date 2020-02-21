Take Off With Bradley And Holly is returning to the BBC

They’re looking for applicants too…

Bradley Walsh and Holly Willoughby will be reuniting for a second series of Take Off, after the success of their Christmas special.

The BBC has confirmed that Take Off will return for a full series on BBC1, consisting of four one-hour long shows.

Each episode sees lucky studio audience members competing in a series of games to win the holiday of a lifetime.

There’s plenty of fun in store, including challenges, surprises, inspirational moments and even some celebrity appearances too. What more could you want?

Commenting on the big news, Bradley and Holly said, “We’re really excited to be working together again on Take Off. We had so much fun last time and can’t wait to give more families the chance to win an amazing holiday.”

Kate Phillips Controller, Entertainment Commissioning BBC said, “I’m so pleased that Brad and Holly will be returning to BBC1 with more Take Off. With memorable, play along games and our hosts’ infectious energy, Take Off will give everyone a lift.”

The BBC has not yet confirmed a start date, but they have revealed that they’re looking for applicants to take part in the new series and win seats on a plane for an “unforgettable getaway”. Exciting!

If you are interested, there are several options to get you involved with the show. You can nominate a partner, friend, family or colleague to be in with a chance of winning the dream holiday.

Or you can do it in secret for a surprise or prank, without letting them know first. To nominate a person, simply email take-part@hungrybear.tv to find out more about the show.

Are you excited for the new series?