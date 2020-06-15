Talking Heads is back!

Talking Heads is returning to BBC1, with an all-new cast performing the iconic monologues.

Here’s everything you need to know…

What is Talking Heads about?

If you’re not familiar with Alan Bennett’s monologues, read on to find out more.

Talking Heads first aired in the 80s and 90s, and told stories through a single perspective.

They dealt with themes such as death, guilt, isolation and illness.

The monologues were written by author and playwright Alan Bennett, who’s also known for The History Boys.

The series featured stars such as Julie Waters, Maggie Smith, Patricia Routledge and even Alan Bennett himself.

Now, the original monologues are being revamped with a brand new cast, filmed in lockdown.

In addition, there’ll be two new monologues added to the series.

Speaking about the remake, Bennett said, “In such difficult circumstances, that the BBC should choose to remount both series of Talking Heads, and produce two entirely new ones, is a comfort and a huge compliment.

“I hope a new generation of actors will get and give as much pleasure as we did 20 and 30 years ago.”

Who stars in the remake?

Much like the original, the new Talking Heads will see some big names performing Bennett’s monologues.

Jodie Comer, Martin Freeman, Tamsin Greig and Imelda Staunton are among those appearing in the new series.

The stars will be taking on the now iconic monologues, adding their own spin on them.

Martin Freeman plays Graham, a closeted homosexual who still lives with his mother.

His life becomes complicated when he meets an old friend Frank, who has very different views to him.

Meanwhile, Tamsin Greig will play struggling Rosemary Horrocks, whose husband is determined that they move to Marbella.

She soon befriends her next door neighbour, but much darker truths are revealed about her husband in the process.

Other cast members include Lesley Manville, Lucian Msamati, Maxine Peake, Rochenda Sandall, Sarah Lancashire and Monica Dolan.

When can we watch it?

Talking Heads will air on BBC1 at 9pm on 23rd June. Episodes will then be available on BBC iPlayer.