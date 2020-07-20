All your questions about EastEnders' Kim Fox answered...

Kim Fox is coming back to our screens as actress Tameka Empson soon returns to filming at EastEnders.

But when did she leave and why?

Here is everything you need to know about Denise Fox’s loud and loveable sister, Kim…

Who plays Kim Fox in EastEnders?

The role of Kim Fox is played by actress Tameka Empson.

She joined the soap back in 2009 as Denise Fox’s sister.

The pair have a great on-screen chemistry, making her a favourite with fans.

How old is Kim Fox in EastEnders?

The character of Kim Fox is 44, having been born on 27th May 1976.

Actress Tameka is 43 and was born on 16th April 1977.

Why did Tameka Empson leave EastEnders?

While Tameka didn’t give any details behind her decision to leave EastEnders last summer, it has recently been revealed that the actress was in fact on maternity leave.

Tameka announced on Loose Women… “I’ve been contributing to the human race… I have a bouncing baby boy.”

This is Tameka’s second child, she already has a six-year-old daughter called Nylah.

But Tameka admitted she didn’t keep her pregnancy a secret deliberately…

“I just wanted to enjoy it. A baby comes along and you want to enjoy it before everyone asks how he is doing.”

What was Kim Fox’s exit storyline?

The last time we saw Kim she had made the surprising decision to leave Albert Square to start a new job in Scotland.

The character left her friends and family behind to take on the role of being a tour guide in Edinburgh.

Is Kim Fox coming back to EastEnders?

It was announced recently that Tameka will be reprising her role as Kim and that she is due back to filming soon.

This Morning’s Sharon Marshall broke the news by saying: “The great news is that Tameka is going to be back to filming soon.

“I don’t think she has been on set since last year and I’ve really missed the sisterly relationship between Denise and Kim.”

How many children does Kim Fox have?

Kim has got two children.

A daughter called Pearl, who was born in 2015, and a son called Mika, who was born in 2018.

After Kim’s husband Vincent Hubbard went missing as he discovered she was pregnant with his child, so he has no idea he’s a father again.

Is Vincent Hubbard coming back to EastEnders?

Vincent, played by Richard Blackwood, left our screens under a cloud of mystery back in April 2018 when he vanished into the night after getting into a car with a corrupt police officer who was working with gang leader Aidan Maguire.

After getting caught up in the gang drama, Vincent found his life on the line when the corrupt officer pointed a gun at him in the back of the car.

While Vincent seemed to accept his fate, we didn’t actually see him get shot, meaning there is always a chance he could still be a live.

Kim got home to find a note from Vincent and still to this day thinks Vincent left her.

While there is always hope that Vincent could be returning to Walford, actor Richard Blackwood is currently starring in Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks as Felix Westwood.

BBC One airs EastEnders: Secrets from the Square, hosted by Stacey Dooley, at 8pm on Mondays.

Classic episodes of the soap will air at 7.30pm on Tuesdays.