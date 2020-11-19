The broadcaster has revealed there will be a festive edition - here's all you need to know

The Taskmaster Christmas special, the first ever in the history of the show, promises to be a Christmas TV cracker.

C4 has just announced that the hugely popular series, which made the switch from Dave earlier this year, will be back this Christmas for a one-off edition.

The Taskmaster Christmas special release date on C4

C4 has confirmed that the show will be on over Christmas, but it has not yet announced a transmission date. We will update this article when there is one.

Who are the presenters?

Greg Davies and Alex Horne will once again be on presenting duties. Cuckoo and The Inbetweeners star Greg will be barking the orders as normal, while Little Alex Horne will be making sure the celebs complete the tasks in a fair fashion.

Who are the celebs in the Taskmaster Christmas special?

C4 has yet to announce who’s taking part. However, we do know that rather than past stars of the series it will be “five brand new faces from the worlds of TV, film radio, journalism, and shiny floor entertainment”.

The team also promises that there will be more “ludicrous challenges” for the stars to try and complete. As ever Little Alex Horne will be on hand to judge that the celebs are playing by the rules.

Who took part in the most recent series?

Latest stories

First pictures for Worzel Gummidge Christmas special released



The most reason season featured Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson, Mawaan Rizwan and Richard Herring. The latest series kicked off in October and the first episode was watched by a consolidated audience of three million.

Describing the appeal of the show, Alex recently told us: “I think all it is, is a funny show where funny people do funny things, that’s kind of it.”

Is there a trailer for the Christmas special?

Not yet, we will update this article when there is one.

The Taskmaster Christmas special will be shown on C4 (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).