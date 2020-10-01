Taskmaster series 10 has a fab line-up

Taskmaster series 10 will be shown on Channel 4, its first run on the channel since moving from Dave.

The new series will once again be hosted by Taskmaster Greg Davies and comedian Alex Horne, who created the show.

Taskmaster series 10 release date – when does it start on Channel 4?

Taskmaster will start on Channel 4 on Thursday 15th October at 9pm, it’s now been officially confirmed.

What’s the celebrity line-up for Taskmaster series 10?

It’s a cracking line-up! Hoping to be the next champion are: This Country star Daisy May Cooper, who was recently seen on Celebrity Gogglebox. Plus Benidorm’s Jonny Vegas and IT Crowd actress Katherine Parkinson. Plus Live At The Apollo’s Mawaan Rizwan and comedian Richard Herring.

How does the show work?

Well, we will let Alex Horne explain. “We set tasks to five comedians and they come to this house, one of the Taskmaster’s many houses. And they open up a task one by one and do it. And that’s it. And then we come to the studio and see how they’ve done,” he said once on Sunday Brunch.

He added: “It’s stuff to give them scope to be funny. And there’s no script and no retakes. So it’s just funny people being funny.”

What tasks are in series 10?

Sadly, we don’t know that yet. We will have to wait to see what Little Alex Horne has prepared for the celebs.

Is there a trailer?

Yep and we see many of the celebs looking baffled! Daisy May Cooper goes: “What am I doing? I don’t understand.”

Who’s won Taskmaster?

So, here’s all the winners of Taskmaster so far:

Series One – Josh Widdicombe

Series Two – Katherine Ryan

Series Three – Rob Beckett

Series Four – Noel Fielding

Series Five – Bob Mortimer

Series Six – Liza Tarbuck

Series Seven – Kerry Godliman

Series Eight – Lou Sanders

Series Nine – Ed Gamble

Champion of Champions – Josh Widdicombe

Previous series of Taskmaster can be watched on Dave.

The new series of Taskmaster can be seen on Channel 4 from Thursday 15th October at 9pm (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).