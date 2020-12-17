Taskmaster reveals next contestants including this ex Call the Midwife star

Taskmaster reveals series 11 line-Up and it includes former Call the Midwife favourite Charlottte Ritchie

Taskmaster has just ended its tenth series on its new home on C4, crowning Richard Herring as its latest Champion.

Just as this run ends, C4 has already revealed the next group of contestants who will compete for our entertainment in series eleven!

Just as before, Taskmaster has yet again gathered a group of the UK’s best comedy minds to throw themselves into Greg Davies and Alex Horne’s mad world, all to become crowned the next Taskmaster Champion.

Taskmaster’s eleventh series sees actor Charlotte Ritchie, best known for Call the Midwife and Ghosts, and stand-up comedians Jamali Maddix (Hate Thy Neighbour) and Lee Mack (Not Going Out, Semi-Detached) joining the show for some hilarious hi-jinks.

Rounding out the cast will be actor, writer, and comedian Mike Wozniak and BAFTA-nominated actor and comedian Sarah Kendall. All five of these comedy stars will be battling out for points in some of telly’s silliest games when Taskmaster airs again in 2021.

Taskmaster fans won’t just be getting the eleventh series next year, though! Richard’s win tonight means that he has completed the line-up for the next Champion of Champions Taskmaster special. This upcoming additional episode will continue the tradition of giving previous winners a second chance at becoming a true Taskmaster champ.

Richard will go head-to-head with fellow champions from series six to series ten, meaning he will face off with Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders and Ed Gamble. All five of these previous winners will return to the show for the next special, which will also air next year.

Taskmaster was awarded Best Comedy Entertainment at the 2020 BAFTAs and looks set to be on our screens for some time.

