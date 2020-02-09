Terrifying DEATH shock heading to THIS EastEnders favourite next week

Leo's obsession with Whitney comes to a terrifying climax in next week's EastEnders...

Just when it seemed Leo King’s sinister behaviour couldn’t get any scarier, next week’s EastEnders sees him caught up in a terrifying showdown with Whitney Dean that will see someone left with blood on their hands.

The drama starts when Kush prepares for his plea hearing following Leo’s fall from the Prince Albert balcony, and Kat is fuming when Whitney fails to show up and offer her support.

Whitney is gutted to realise that Kat is cross with her and while Kush offers his support, Whitney opens up about her past, confessing that she kept a letter that her abuser Toby King wrote to her years ago.

But as she is talking about her dark past, little does Whitney know Leo is hiding in the attic and listening to her every word.

EastEnders fans will know that Leo has been spying on an oblivious Whitney for days, watching her every move from Dot’s cobweb-ridden loft… and as he hears about the letter from his dad, he becomes determined to get his hands on it.

Realising she has got some making up to do with Kat, Whitney cancels her plans with Sonia and heads to the Slaters to apologise.

But as she is having a heart-to-heart with Kat, Whitney has no idea what Leo is making the most of Dot’s house being empty and he’s turning the place upside down looking for the letter.

When Whitney later gets home she is chilled to the bone when she sees that someone has broken in, and as she calls the police, Kat arrives to show her support.

Whitney is in no doubt about who ransacked Dot’s house, but when she discovers that Tony’s letter is missing it just confirms that Leo is behind the break in.

But while the police search the house, Leo lurks in Dot’s room, biding his time to extract the ultimate revenge.

Soon Ruby also arrives to support Whitney, and she and Kat try to persuade Whitney to come along to the Queen Vic boat party to take her mind off things.

Eventually Whitney agrees, but once her friends have gone, she is shocked when she heads to her bedroom to get ready, only to find Leo waiting for her.

Leo struggles to contain his hatred for Whitney any longer and soon poor Whitney is fighting for her life as the pair get caught up in a dangerous showdown… and soon someone will be left with blood on their hands. But who?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.