Steve McDonald's week goes from bad to worse...

Coronation Street legend Steve McDonald is faced with every parent’s worst nightmare this week when his three-year-old son, Oliver Battersby, is rushed to hospital.

The worrying twist comes after Oliver started fitting while Summer Spellman looked after him at the end of last week.

Tonight’s Coronation Street sees the drama surrounding Oliver continue when Steve races his son to the local medical centre after his collapse with Summer.

When he arrives, Doctor Gaddas is quick to reassure Steve, but suggests that he should still take him to A&E as a precaution.

Still worrying about Oliver’s health, Steve dashes to the hospital where doctors check him over.

Soon a panicky Leanne Battersby arrives, worried about her little boy being in hospital.

But while both Steve and Leanne are fearing the worst, tension soon breaks out between them when Leanne discovers Oliver was with schoolgirl Summer when he had his seizure.

Thankfully Oliver seems to be okay, and realising that he has got some making up to do for leaving his son with Summer, Steve decides to invite Leanne and Nick out for dinner with him and Tracy.

But while their night out at Speed Daal seems to build some bridges between the couples, all hell breaks loose when a business card that Steve got from Imran Habeeb falls to the ground.

It is soon revealed that Steve went to Imran for advice on getting more access to his son, but with Imran’s girlfriend being Oliver’s aunty, the solicitor had handed Steve a card for a colleague who might be able to help.

So is Steve really going to get legal advice on his access rights to Oliver? Or has he just accidentally opened a whole can of worms with Leanne?

Coronation Street’s scheduling pattern has changed due to the coronavirus pandemic and now airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm.